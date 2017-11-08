TPD officer involved in car crash

A Toledo Police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Monroe Street and Secor Road just before 7 p.m.

Police say the officer was traveling southbound on Secor Road with lights and sirens on, coming up to the intersection at Monroe Street.

Police say the officer was driving through the intersection when another vehicle crashed into his police cruiser.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to a public safety vehicle.

