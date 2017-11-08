Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana, nw Ohio offers similar option

Indiana authorities are praising a parent's choice to place their baby in a box and leave Tuesday night.

And believe it or not, parents in Lucas County have a similar option.

The Indiana baby was placed into one of only two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the county. They were installed two years ago, but Tuesday night was the first time it was used.

The baby box has a scale inside that automatically locks and sounds alarms to let first responders know a baby has been dropped off.

The box is offering parents who can not care for their newborn an option to give their baby up, no questions asked.

"Anything that saves a child's life from abuse of neglect, we are all for it," said Robin Reese, the executive director of Lucas County Children Services.

Though Ohio does not have baby boxes, the state does recognize the Safe Haven Law which legally allows parents to drop off a baby 30 days or younger.

Ohio parents are not asked any questions if they choose to drop an infant off at a hospital, police station, or fire station. Though authorities say it does help the baby out if parents can provide basic medical information.

Reese said that Lucas County has had less than 10 of these Safe Haven situations since the law went into effect.

She adds that she believes it is a lifeline for parents.

