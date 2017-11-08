When Does the Cold Blast Arrive?

Are you prepared for winter like conditions?

Be sure to send the kids off to school with hats, gloves and scarves Thursday!

After school and work temperatures will be falling as winds gust to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, making it feel like early January.

It will be windy by midday, then you will feel the colder air blow into town.

Highs Thursday will happen between noon and 2:00 PM.

By 5:00 PM it will already be colder with temperatures falling sharply.

Wind chill readings will be in the 20s by 5:00 PM.

Robert Shiels WTOL