Ohio's 2017 elections show lowest voter turnout in four years

This year's voters turnout in Ohio shows that majority of Ohio voters did not exercise the fifteenth amendment for Tuesday's election.

Out of the 8 million registered voters in the state, just over two million ballots were cast.

That is a less than 30 percent voter turnout which is the lowest it has been in since 2013.

Last year's presidential election brought a 71 percent turnout. The 2015 brought 43 percent, 2014 was nearly 41 percent and in 2013 just 27 percent of voters came out to vote.

