Ohio's 2017 elections show lowest voter turnout in four years

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

This year's voters turnout in Ohio shows that majority of Ohio voters did not exercise the fifteenth amendment for Tuesday's election. 

Out of the 8 million registered voters in the state, just over two million ballots were cast.

That is a less than 30 percent voter turnout which is the lowest it has been in since 2013.

Last year's presidential election brought a 71 percent turnout. The 2015 brought 43 percent, 2014 was nearly 41 percent and in 2013 just 27 percent of voters came out to vote. 

