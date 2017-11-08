Fire damages home in Delta

A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a home in Delta.

The fire happened along State Route 109, between County Road E and County Road F.

According to records with the Fulton County Auditor's Office, the residence appears to belong to Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller. However, the sheriff's office refused to comment on the matter.

Firefighters at the scene said the home was severely damaged.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

