Monnette's Market wants community input for new store location

Monnette's Market owners are looking to add another store in an ideal location but wants community input to help determine the right place.

The plan is to build a smaller market with plenty of parking and several entrances that will fit into downtown Maumee at east Wayne and Conant Street.

Pictures of the proposed site were shown to Maumee City Council members and the mayor. They can also be seen on Monnette's Market Facebook page.

The market owners are asking everyone that supports the project to give feed back so they can make the new store the best it can be.

