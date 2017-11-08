East Toledo 7/11 robbed twice in same night - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

East Toledo 7/11 robbed twice in same night

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating two unrelated robberies at an east Toledo convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The robberies occurred at the 7-11 on Navarre Avenue. 

Police say one man walked in and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding cash and cigarettes.

Police say a second man walked into the store an hour-and-a-half later and tried to steal a four-pack of Red Bull. 

The store employees told police that the robbers were two different people.
