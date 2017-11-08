EPIC Toledo Leadership Summit encourages kids to break a sweat

Students across the area are breaking a sweat on Wednesday.

More than 800 TPS and Sylvania Schools students were getting in a good work as part of the EPIC Toledo Leadership Summit.

The summit began in Bowling Green, with students working out with Joe De Sena, the founder of the Spartan races.

De Sena is scheduled as the keynote speaker for Thursday's young professional Leadership Summit.

He wants to ignite the passion for health and wellness in the region by hosting two giant community workouts for teens.

The students were provided lunch from Walt Churchill's and Pita Pit.

The event isn't just for students.

If this is something that you would be interested in, De Sena is also hosting an adult workout Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

Those 18 and older are welcome to participate.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.