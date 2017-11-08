Super Fitness Challenge extra credit workout schedule - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Super Fitness Challenge extra credit workout schedule

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Always wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge shirt to the workout and check in at the front desk to get your extra credit points.

Group workouts are held on the first Tuesday of every month at Super Fitness North and Super Fitness Reynolds.

The schedule for the group workouts are as follows:

  • November 7
  • December 5
  • January 2
  • February 6
  • March 6
  • April 3
  • May 1

Super Fitness North

  • 8:30 a.m. - Total Body Sculpt
  • 9:30 a.m. - Zumba
  • 6 p.m. - Water Aerobics
  • 6:30 p.m. - Cardio Drumming

Super Fitness Reynolds

  • 8:30 a.m. - Yoga
  • 6 p.m. - Step Sculpt
  • 7 p.m. Zumba 

Champ workouts are held on the last Wednesday of every month at Super Fitness North starting at 6:30 p.m.: 

  • November 29
  • December 27
  • January 31
  • February 28
  • March 28
  • April 25

