Super Fitness Challenge extra credit workout schedule

Always wear your Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge shirt to the workout and check in at the front desk to get your extra credit points.

Group workouts are held on the first Tuesday of every month at Super Fitness North and Super Fitness Reynolds.

The schedule for the group workouts are as follows:

November 7

December 5

January 2

February 6

March 6

April 3

May 1

Super Fitness North

8:30 a.m. - Total Body Sculpt

9:30 a.m. - Zumba

6 p.m. - Water Aerobics

6:30 p.m. - Cardio Drumming

Super Fitness Reynolds

8:30 a.m. - Yoga

6 p.m. - Step Sculpt

7 p.m. Zumba

Champ workouts are held on the last Wednesday of every month at Super Fitness North starting at 6:30 p.m.:

November 29

December 27

January 31

February 28

March 28

April 25

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.