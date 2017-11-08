WTOL celebrates the Gift of Joy

The December holiday season is a joyous time of year for millions around the world.

For a child, few things can quite match the joy of opening a gift during the holidays. Unfortunately, there are many kids who don't experience this thrill each year.

Which is why Lucas County Children's Services asks our community to help give the "Gift of Joy" this holiday season.

WTOL, the LCCS and other businesses around the Toledo-area are partnering to help bring joy into a needy child's life.

You can bring a toy or gift to benefit a child or teen at these locations. The gift will go directly to the Lucas County Children's Services, who will then donate it to a child or teen that would not otherwise receive a gift.

The children benefited by Gift of Joy range from newborns to 18 and 21-year-olds.

The goal is provide gifts to as many as 2,000 children who are victims abuse and neglect, and who are being helped by LCCS.

You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts in collection boxes located around the community.

Gifts donations start now until December 10.

