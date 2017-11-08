Man fires shots when mom, boyfriend try to get son's bikes back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man fires shots when mom, boyfriend try to get son's bikes back

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo mother and her boyfriend were shot at trying to get her son's bicycles back on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on Consaul Street around 5 a.m. 

Police say the mother and her boyfriend were at her apartment on Ravine Park when they noticed two males stealing her son's bicycles. 

Police say the pair tried to follow the two men in their vehicle, but lost sight of them. 

The couple told police that they later saw the men on Consaul Street and tried to approach them.

Police say one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the air. The suspects then fled the scene on the bicycles. 

Police found several shell casings at the scene.

Police say neither the mother or her boyfriend were injured.

