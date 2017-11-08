Former WLS superintendent banned from school grounds voted onto school board

Three positions were filled on the Washington Local School Board Tuesday night, but one of those names stands out.

Former superintendent Patrick Hickey found himself voted onto the board of education.

However, Hickey was banned from WLS grounds after becoming verbally abusive toward referees and district athletic director Tom Snook at a Whitmer boys' basketball game last year.

The school board said Hickey also embraced interim superintendent Cherie Maurlam at the game and wouldn't let her go, despite her attempts to push him away.

It is unclear how the school board will handle him as a member due to the ban.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.