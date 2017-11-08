This Weekend: Harsh Winter Chill!

A sharp cool down arrives late this week and into the weekend, as temperatures go sinking through the 30s, 20s and at times dropping into the teens!
Thursday, a powerful cold front cuts across our area bringing lows to near 20.
Friday will be the coldest day so far of the season, with highs just barely above freezing and lows in the mid teens! This will bring a harsh chill for all of your Friday night football plans.
Saturday stays brisk with highs still not getting out of the 30s.
