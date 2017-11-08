Man accidentally picked up, thrown in garbage truck

Toledo police say one man was injured after jumping out of the back of a garbage truck early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was smoking a cigarette behind a dumpster downtown when a garbage truck came to pick up the dumpster.

Police say the man's backpack got caught on the dumpster, causing him to be picked up and thrown in the back of the truck.

Police say the man was able to jump out of the truck when it reached Washington and Michigan Streets.

The man was taken to the hospital and it expected to be okay.

