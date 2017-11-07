Safety levy for Fostoria Police and Fire passes

A $6 million safety levy for Fostoria Police and Fire was passed by voters in Hancock, Seneca and Wood Counties,1,086 to 1,036.

The levy money will increase services, adding a fourth firefighter to each shift and adding two or three police officers.

The city of Fostoria said that if the levy did not pass, they would have had to lay off 13 to 15 police, fire, EMT personnel and clerks, leaving the fire department and police down to a minimum two-man shift.

