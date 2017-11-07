Seneca Co. prepared for Election Day with back-up generator

A polling place in Tiffin had to rely on a back up generator Tuesday night, as people in the town are still without power. But that didn’t stop them from getting out to cast their ballots.

Voting officials at United Baptist Church said it has been different around there but problem free as of Tuesday night thankfully.

The place has been operating on an emergency power supply set up all day long.

Seneca County’s emergency communications center supplied the back up generator to help keep everything running smoothly.

“Very few people really really commenting much on it because most of the voters in this area, they themselves are without power," said Carol Coffman, the voting location manager.

United Baptist Church was opened until 7:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.