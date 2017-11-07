Wade Kapszukiewicz wins Toledo's 2017 mayoral race

Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz defeated incumbent Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson in Toledo's mayoral race.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson conceded the election shortly after her opponent's victory speech.

Though the voters were not completely counted at the time, the concession by Mayor Hicks-Hudson sealed victory for Kapszukiewicz

Kapszukiewicz has served as the Lucas County Treasurer since 2004.

Since announcing his run for mayor nearly half a year ago, Kapszukiewicz campaign's main focus has been about change for the city.

Throughout his campaign, Kapszukiewicz received endorsements from late Mayor Mike Collins' wife as well as the unions of both the fire and police departments.

Kapszukiewicz consistently accused the Hicks-Hudson Administration for incompetence while in office.

Hicks-Hudson, meanwhile, ran on a platform that the city was moving forward with new business and jobs coming into the city. She also said she had plans for fixing Toledo's neighborhood roads.

Kapszukiewicz will take office in January.

Joining Kapszukiewicz in the winner's circle for Toledo's City Council at-large seats are: Sandy Spang, Rob Ludeman, Cecelia Adams, Gary Johns, Nick Komives and Larry Sykes.

Toledo Metroparks Issue 12 and the TPS levy renewal were also passed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.