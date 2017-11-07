Gift of Joy: Drop-off locations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gift of Joy: Drop-off locations

  • 730 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604
    • Monday-Friday: 9.am. - 5 p.m.

Burger King                        

  • 33 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615
  • 902 Phillips Ave., Toledo , OH 43612
  • 7447 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43617
  • 1940 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH 43614
  • 4870 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43623
  • 1441 Secor Rd., Toledo, OH 43607
  • 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, OH 43551
  • 10796 Airport Hwy., Holland, OH 43528
  • 713 Conant St., Maumee, OH 43537
  • 5871 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560
  • 1110 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43612
  • 1856 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH 43613
  • 7370 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI 48144
  • Store 1535 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43612
  • 802 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605
  • 2966 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616
  • 4010 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606
  • 910 Western Ave., Toledo, OH 43609
  • 3812 Woodville Rd., Northwood, OH 43619

Kroger                        

  • 4925 Jackman Rd., Toledo, OH 43612
  • 1435 Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615
  • 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd., Waterville, OH 43566
  • 4633 Suder Ave., Toledo, OH 43611
  • 833 West Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43612
  • 2257 North Holland-Sylvania Rd., Toledo, OH 43615
  • 7545 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, OH 43560
  • 7059 Orchard Center Dr., Holland, OH 43528
  • 3301 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH 43616
  • 6235 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560
  • 4533 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606
  • 2555 Glendale Ave., Toledo,OH 43614                       

Franklin Park Mall  

  • 5001 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623

Allshred Services 

  • 3940 Technology Dr., Maumee, OH 43537

The Town Center at Levis Commons

  • 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg OH 43551

Toledo Auto Care

  • 4544 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606

Toledo Auto Care

  • 5329 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614

Park Inn

  • 101 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604

Woodcraft

  • 5311 Airport Hwy., Toledo, OH 43617

NAMI

  • 2743 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606

Barnes & Noble

  • 4940 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623
    • *Book donation at check-out only

Brondes Ford

  • 1511 Reynolds Rd. Maumee, OH 43537
  •  5545 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH 43623 

Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce

  • 10802 Waterville Street, Whitehouse OH 43521

