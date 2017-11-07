Tighter security restrictions for Walleye games to be implemented for the season

Starting this weekend, there's going to be improved security requirements for Toledo Walleye hockey games.

The Walleye have had a thorough security plan, backed by local law enforcement, since moving to The Huntington Center downtown in 2009. The new requirements are meant to enhance those measures even more.

Once in the venue, fans are now going to be asked to take out their phone(s) and keys before walking through a metal detector, to enter games.

"Starting on November 11th, this new protocol will be in place and it will be for all of the thirty-six home Walleye games moving forward," said Andi Roman, Director of Media and Communications for the Walleye.

It is an appropriate date to start the new security plan, because it is also Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Night. During the game the Walleye will recognize those who keep all of us safe.

The team decided to make these changes on their own, without being directed to by the NHL. Citing safety as their number one priority, this change is being enacted to further their commitment to provide a safe venue for fans.

"Come a little early, you know, so you have time to park your car, get in to The Huntington Center. You're going to be scanned at the door, but ticketing is going to happen like it always has at the turn-style," said Roman.

For anyone planning on heading to the game on Saturday, use the promo code "VETS" when to buy your ticket, and $5 will go toward the purchase of a ticket for a veteran as well.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck d rops at 7:15 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.