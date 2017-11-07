Late Week Blast of Cold Air

If you find it to be cold already this week - you will be in for a shock to the system late week.

The weather will take a turn for the colder late Thursday, with Friday feeling like the middle of winter.

Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning will be near normal readings for early January.

It will become windy Thursday afternoon with colder air arriving right near sunset.

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday football games will be very cold, though likely dry.

The 2017 Blade Holiday Parade: temperatures will be in the 20s at 10:00 AM.

Bundle up and wear some warm boots. We hope to see you downtown!

Robert Shiels WTOL