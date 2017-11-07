Perrysburg elects Tom Mackin as mayor

Along with Toledo, the city of Perrysburg also voted on the city's mayor for the next four years and chose newcomer Tom Mackin over incumbent mayor, Mike Olmstead.

Mackin defeated Olmstead 64 to 36

During the primary election, Mackin earned 63 percent of the vote, while Olmstead came in second with 24 percent of the vote.

After the celebrations are over, Mackin said he plans to address the quick growth in Perrysburg as well as the city's water source.

Mackin has been seated on Perrysburg City Council for 17 years and is ran as a leader who makes decisions, but makes those decisions only after hearing from members in the community.

Results are pending on a heated school board race, an open seat for city council and a replacement trash tax.

