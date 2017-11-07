Bowling Green's bond issues fail

The Bowling Green School District bond issue failed 54 to 46 . The Charter Amendment also failed 61 to 39.

The $6 million tax would've helped paid for a new consolidated elementary school. It would've also paid significant renovations to the high school.

The district says many of their buildings have deteriorated, which is why they wanted to pass the levy.

The levy would've cost about $200 a year for a $100,000 home.

The entire project was expected to cost about $72 million.

Bowling Green Schools superintendent Francis Scruci made close to 100 appearances in the community to lobby for the levy, and said the loss is a disappointment.

"It stings a little bit, you know? I think competitors just don't like to lose. But certainly our community has spoken, it's not something they want at this time. And we have to take that for what it's worth," Superintendent Scruci said.

Superintendent Scruci said he will get back to work and do whatever the school board recommends, whether it's maintaining their current buildings or trying to put the bond issue back on the ballot.

