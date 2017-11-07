TPS leaders celebrate Issue 9 levy renewal

Toledo voters approved Issue 9 Tuesday night, renewing the levy that had been in the budget since 2,000.

Toledo Public School leaders have been campaigning since mid-September to make sure Toledo voters approve the renewal of an operating expenses levy.

"We want to thank our community and all of the voters who supported Issue 9 to support TPS. Toledo is a compassionate city, and we're all about supporting each other," said TPS superintendent Romules Durant.

The 6.5 mill operating levy will generate $13 million annually for five years for TPS. It's a big part of TPS's $370 million annual budget.

The average cost for a homeowner of $100,000 home will be $178 a year.

Superintendent Romulus Durant said the levy money is crucial to continue the momentum the district has built over the last four years.

"We appreciated that they see the value of what we're doing and growing our students with education. so we're going to continue to push forward. We appreciate the community, the businesses and the faith-based all coming together, wrapping our arms around the district to ultimately have success," Dr. Durant said.

He cited the expansion of career tech and career readiness programs that allow students to be job ready after graduation. Also early preschool programs that prepare incoming Kindergarteners.

"One of the things that we're doing as a strategy of an economical revitalization here within the city of Toledo is we're literally aligning our career tech program with opportunities here locally," said Dr. Durant.

Dr. Durant has said that up to 80 percent of current incoming Kindergarteners need intervention.

The levy will allow the district to continue its current busing, which was implemented a few years ago after some students were walking up to two miles to school every day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.