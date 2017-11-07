Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz speaks with voters during Election Day 2017

Mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz, has been out at polling locations meeting with voters during Ohio's Election Day. And he said the reception has been positive to his campaign for change in the city.

He also adds that he feels calm about the election.

"I truly am pretty calm I am at peace with this like I said I am prepared to accept the will of the voters. The voters are always right and there is a wisdom in the decision they will make today. I am resting comfortably with the knowledge that I ran exactly the sort of campaign I wanted to run," said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz did vote with his family early Tuesday morning. He said it was gratifying to do it together.

But since the polls don't close until 7:30 p.m. he is still encouraging voters to get out and cast their ballot.

