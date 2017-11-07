Springfield High Schools to bake 8,000 cookies for local heroes

Even on their day off, Springfield High School students showed up to school for a work day.

The students were baking cookies.

In fact, their goal is to bake over 8,000 cookies for local heroes such as firefights, soldiers at the 180th Fighter Wing and others who are in need.

They are currently halfway to their goal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.