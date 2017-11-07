State Issue 2: The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act

Before the 2017 election, there have been numerous talks and a lot of confusion concerning Issue Two, the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

The act is intended to allow the state to buy prescription drugs at the lowest price the Department of Veterans Affairs pays for those drugs.

The VA receives large discounts on drugs for a variety of reasons and deeper discounts than the state receives for the same drug in some cases.

