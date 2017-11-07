Lake Township passes EMS levy to impact EMS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lake Township passes EMS levy to impact EMS

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The EMS levy in Lake Township was passed Tuesday night 74 to 26. 

The levy will benefit ambulance service, emergency medical service and more.

The township has had the EMS service for 20 years. 

