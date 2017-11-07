18 tons of pills turned in for National Drug Take Back Day in Ohio

Ohioans turned in 18 tons of pills during Drug Take Back Day.

The nationwide event's goal was to remove opioids and other medicines from homes where they can be stolen and abused.

Another Drug Take Back Day is schedule for April 28, 2018.

In Lucas County, there are several locations that take unwanted prescription drugs all year long. The locations are listed below:

Toledo Police Safety Building 525 N. Erie Toledo, OH 43604

Toledo Police Station Scott Park 2301 Nebraska Toledo, OH 43607

Toledo Police Northwest Station 2330 W. Sylvania Toledo, OH 43613

University of Toledo Police Station 1515 S. Towerview Toledo, OH 43606

University of Toledo Medical Center (ER) 3065 Arlington Toledo, OH 43614

Police Department 6635 Maplewood Avenue Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Sylvania Township - Police Department 4420 King Road Sylvania OH 43560

Police Department 109 E Dudley St Maumee, OH 43537 419-897-7025

Municipal Building City of Waterville 25 North Second St. Waterville, Ohio 43566

Monclova Township - Administrative Offices 4335 Albon Rd. Monclova, Ohio 43542-9346

Whitehouse Police Department 6925 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio 43571-9273

Swanton Police Department 129 Chestnut St. Swanton, Ohio 43558

