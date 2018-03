Sunday Storm Update - 7 Confirmed Tornadoes

The National Weather Service has completed their surveys and concluded that 7 tornadoes touched down in Northwest Ohio on Sunday. The damage to Findlay, Archbold and Wauseon were from straight line winds.





...STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE CONFIRMED NEAR FINDLAY IN HANCOCK

COUNTY OHIO...



LOCATION...FINDLAY IN HANCOCK COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5, 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...4:05 PM EST

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...80-90 MPH

FATALITIES...0

INJURIES...0

..TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR FITCHVILLE IN HURON COUNTY OHIO



LOCATION...FITCHVILLE IN HURON COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 05, 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...5:10 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF-0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...85

MPH MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...275 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...3.3 MILES

FATALITIES...0

INJURIES...0

..TORNADO CONFIRMED WEST OF STEUBEN IN HURON COUNTY OHIO



LOCATION...1 W STEUBEN IN HURON COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5, 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...5:02 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...105 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...150 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...0.21 MILES

FATALITIES...0

INJURIES...0

..TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR WEST LODI IN SENECA COUNTY OHIO



LOCATION...WEST LODI IN SENECA COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5, 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...4:58 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF-1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...105 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...180 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...0.45 MILES

FATALITIES...0

INJURIES...0

...TORNADO CONFIRMED NORTHEAST OF REPUBLIC IN SENECA COUNTY

OHIO...



LOCATION...5 NNE REPUBLIC IN SENECA COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5, 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...4:54 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF-2

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...110 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...225 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...0.61 MILES

FATALITIES...0

INJURIES...0

..TORNADO CONFIRMED IN GALION IN CRAWFORD COUNTY OHIO



LOCATION...GALION IN CRAWFORD COUNTY OHIO

DATE...11/05/2017

ESTIMATED TIME...500 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF2

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...115 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...200 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...1.1 MILES

* FATALITIES...0

* INJURIES...0

...TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR 1 ESE BLOOMINGVILLE IN ERIE COUNTY

OHIO...



LOCATION...1 ESE BLOOMINGVILLE IN ERIE COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...242 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...100 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...50 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...1.24 MILES

* FATALITIES...0

* INJURIES...0

...TORNADO CONFIRMED 6.5 MILES NE OF CLYDE IN SANDUSKY COUNTY

OHIO...



LOCATION...6.5 MILES NE OF CLYDE IN SANDUSKY COUNTY OHIO

DATE...NOVEMBER 5 2017

ESTIMATED TIME...223 PM EST

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING...EF1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...90-100 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH...50 YARDS

PATH LENGTH...1.3 MILES

* FATALITIES...0

* INJURIES...0