Lucas Co. man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Toledo is looking for a man who they say has failed to register as a sex offender. 

Ashton Mullens, 26, is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office for not registering as a sexual offender. 

Police say the man was last seen staying at the Cherry Street Mission and is believed still be in the Toledo area. 

Police say Mullens frequents the Toledo Public Library system. 

Mullens is described as a white male standing at six feet and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

