Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to bring tour to Glass City

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country's most popular music duos, and they're bringing their talents to Toledo.

The pair will be at the Huntington Center on June 8, 2018 as part of their Soul 2 Soul Tour.

According to their Soul 2 Soul website, McGraw and Hill extended their tour by 25 shows, with one of them being in the Glass City.

The duo will also be in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 7.

Tickets for the tour go on sale November 17. Get yours here.

