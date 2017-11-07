TFD deems fire at vacant house suspicious

Fire crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in central Toledo early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1400 block of Foster Avenue around 1 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the back of the house and then spread throughout the whole house.

Crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly.

They say the cause of the fire is suspicious.

