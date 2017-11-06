Deets Barbecue to help homeless veterans

Deets Barbecue will be donating five percent of its proceeds toward "Veteran's Lives Matter" this Friday to help find housing for homeless veterans.

The owner of the restaurant said it is important to honor our nation's heroes.

"I think, you know, It's just something that should be done more to thank veterans in our community, everywhere really, for what they've done and the sacrifice they've made. This is just a very small part that we can play in Veteran's Day and an easy way to allow our customers to help us give back," said Trevor Deeter.

Deets is also celebrating its seventh year in business.

