Toledo Mayoral Candidates feel optimistic about 2017's election

Both of the Toledo Mayoral candidates announced they were running almost six months ago.

They were within 1,300 votes of each other in the primary, with incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson winning that race. But her opponent Wade Kapszukiewicz said that doesn't worry him.

"The fact of the matter is in the primary election, 62 percent of voters, voted against the mayor, they voted for change. I think that is a very reassuring sign for me and my campaign as we go into election day tomorrow," said Kapszukiewicz.

Kapszukiewicz is the current Lucas County Treasurer, and has ran a campaign based on change. He's said Toledo need to break away from the status quo of city government.

He believes that the race will be a competitive one, but it will go in his favor.

"The entire election has really boiled down to getting out your vote, the commercials are basically over, the mail has been delivered, the news conferences have come and gone, we are at the stage of the election where it is really just about getting your voters out to the polls," said Kapszukiewicz.

The day before the race, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson spent some time at the Old West End Academy at a youth against violence event.

"We've got some exciting ideas for our neighborhoods, things like this to really engage our communities for us to come together to solve our problems," said Hicks-Hudson.

She adds that she took care of some of her mayoral duties before campaigning and is feeling optimistically nervous heading into the race.

"I feel that we have gotten our word out, gotten our message out that the city is working that in two and a half years all of this progress we have been able to do and that I am ready to just continue to move the city forward," she said.

Election Day is finally here, where you decide for yourself who you want to lead the city of Toledo.

"I always enjoy Election Day because that's the day that voters finally make their voices heard, and whatever the voters decide will be the correct decision," Kapszukiewicz said.

