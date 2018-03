FIRST ALERT: Tornado Reports for Sunday, November 5

The following is a working list of damage reports from the severe weather outbreak from Sunday, November 5th.

...EF-1 TORNADO CONFIRMED 6.5 MILES NE OF CLYDE IN SANDUSKY COUNTY.

...EF-1 TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR 1 ESE BLOOMINGVILLE IN ERIE COUNTY.

...STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE CONFIRMED NEAR FINDLAY IN HANCOCK COUNTY.

...EF-2 TORNADO CONFIRMED NORTHEAST OF REPUBLIC IN SENECA COUNTY.

...EF-1 TORNADO CONFIRMED WEST OF STEUBEN IN HURON COUNTY.

...EF-2 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN GALION IN CRAWFORD COUNTY.

...EF-0 TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR FITCHVILLE IN HURON COUNTY.