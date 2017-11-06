Greenlawn Cemetery destroyed by storm

It's all hands on deck at Greenlawn Cemetery in Tiffin.

Dozens of people have been chipping in to clean up the mess from Sunday's storm. Cemetery Sexton, Bill O'Connor said it's been quite hectic.

"I'm getting phone calls from people checking on their stones, people wanting wood," said O'Connor.

The storm caused about 20 to 30 trees and dozens of headstones to fall. O'Connor said the place looks like a war zone.

Neighbor Tom Bridinger lives across the street from the cemetery. He said all he heard Sunday afternoon was a noise that sounded like a train and then it hit.

"I thought 'oh my goodness,' you know and it only lasted a minute," Bridinger said.

For people who live in the area, Sunday's storm brings back memories of a tornado that ripped through the area back in 2002. That one, 15 years ago ironically hit the area in November as well.

"These trees have been like this ever since I was a kid," Bridinger said. "Matter of fact, the power company was supposed to have cut them down or trimmed them in the summer, but they didn't they said we'll they'll be alright."

The community now is just taking all the help it can get.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.