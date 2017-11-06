Renaissance Hotel gets Four Diamond Rating

For anyone who has not been there yet, they've likely heard about the new Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel as it has caught the eyes of national hotel inspectors.

In fact it gained recognition that hotels across the U.S. and Canada work hard to get. The hotel was recognized AAA for a Four Diamond Rating.



"It is my understanding that this is the very first hotel in Toledo to receive a AAA Four Diamond Rating," said Jeffrey Hassan, general manager Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.

Professional inspectors from AAA came unannounced to the new hotel. They stayed in the Toledo themed guest room, ate at the restaurants and experienced some of the hotels services. Then they met with Hassan to inspect the back of house operations.

During their stay, they found, that the hotel was top-notch with a unique feel.

"It is the design the owner Mr. Swartz put into this with the unique Toledo touches but also the service we provide here the staff,” said Hassan. “From the staff that's in the Heights, the bar on the roof top and from the Brim House in the restaurant and all of our Front office staff and provide services."

Just over 1,500 hotels throughout North America receive this rating. Hotels are inspected every year to keep it.

The general manager said they're always working to keep the hotel updated and attractive for people who come to visit. Even if they’re locals right here in Toledo.

Some new things to look for is an updated menu at Brim House and installing a light displace that will open later this weekend.

