Sandusky Co. impacted by EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service's Cleveland Office confirmed Monday afternoon that Sandusky County was impacted by an EF-1 Tornado Sunday evening.

Sunday's tornado was measured by the Enhanced Fujita Scale which helps determine damage and wind speed. According to the scale, an EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 to 110 mph with moderate damage.

Sunday's tornado had winds that averaged about 100 miles per hour.

Anyone that has been impacted with damage to their home, business, property or equipment, are encouraged to contact the Sandusky County EMA office.

