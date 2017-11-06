Man accused of shooting Ohio deputy could see more than 20 years - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of shooting Ohio deputy could see more than 20 years in prison

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man accused of shooting a Fulton County Deputy in August, entered a guilty plea Monday.

Jeshua Gilmore, 18, entered guilty pleas to ten counts in a Fulton County Common pleas court.

Those counts range from attempted aggravated murder to grand theft.

Once sentenced, Girlmore could face more than 20 years in prison. 

