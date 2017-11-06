More than 5,600 voted early in this year's election

More than 5,600 people have voted early in this year's election.

In 2013's Mayoral Election, only 1,900 people voted and nearly 1,000 more requested absentee ballots.

But altogether, when you add absentee and early voters, almost 3,000 more voted early this year compared to the previous election.

This year voters have had a chance to see what their ballot looks like before they go to vote by going to the Secretary of State's website page.

Once voters have gone to the site, they'll need to find the the "my voter registration" tab and click on their county and enter their name and birthday.

By doing this, voters can make sure they know exactly what they're voting for before heading to the polls.

Ohio polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Michigan polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.