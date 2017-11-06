Water in River Raisin on the rise - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Water in River Raisin on the rise

BLISSFIELD, MI (WTOL) -

The water in River Raisin, located in Blissfield, Michigan, has gone up over the weekend due to the rain.

The river has continued to flow and the height of the river is relatively high.

However the area has remained flood warning free.

