November Election Results


Election Results - November 7, 2017

*Indicates Winner

Ohio

State Issues

  • Issue 1
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Issue 2
    • Yes 
    • No*

Defiance County

County Elections

  • Municipal Judge
    • John T. Rohrs, III*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

City of Defiance

  • City Council President
    • Mike Ketcham
    • David M. McMaster*
  • City Council (At-Large)
    • Joe Eureste*
    • John R. Hancock
    • Jill A. Krutsch*
    • Christopher J. Mack
    • Benjamin Pierce
    • Steve Waxler*

Adams Township

  • Township Trustee
    • William Burkhart*
    • Jack Schliesser*

Defiance Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Diana Mayer*
    • Dan Peck*

Delaware Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Michael W. Moats*
    • Jacob E. Timbrook*

Farmer Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Chris Kimpel
    • Jeff Panico*
    • Jon Timbrook *

Hicksville Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joshue Metz*
    • Zane M. Zeedyk*

Villlage of Hicksville

  • Village Council
    • Michael G. Barth*
    • Ron Beverly Sr.*
    • John Hart
    • Ronald E. Jones*
    • Larry Ridgway*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Highland Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Ken Zachrich*
  • Proposed Tax Levy (0.4 mil)
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (0.5 mil)
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (0.6 mil)
    • Yes*
    • No

Mark Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David Miller*
    • John Panico*
    • Alex Renollet*

Milford Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas Dietsch*
    • Edward Perry*

Village of Ney

  • Village Council
    • Rocky Brodbeck*
    • Adam Coy*
    • Greg Crites*
    • Harold Mills*

Noble Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joseph W. Clemens*
    • Otto L. Nicely
    • Charles M. Weber*

Richland Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bruce J. Colwell*
    • Joel Martin*

Village of Sherwood

  • Village Council
    • Wes Hall*
    • Michael C. Sudholtz*
    • Jamie L Vogelson*

Tiffin Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Rod Rethmel*
    • Brady Woolace*

Washington Township

  • Township Trustee
    • John R. Grine*
    • Gary D. Crites*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Defiance City Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Cathy L. Davis*
    • Ken Wetstein*

Northeastern Schools

  • Board of Education
    • John H. Higbea*
    • Eric J. Wiemken*
    • Michael A. Boff*

Central Schools

  • Board of Education
    • David Karlstadt*
    • Jeff Timbrook Sr.* 
    • Roger Zeedyk Jr.*

Hicksville Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Stephanie Karacson Mazur*
    • Craig Eiden*

Edgerton Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Tom Flegal*
    • John Granger
    • Christina K. Herman*
    • Nicholas Lee Hug*

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Lori J. Weber*

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Ronald L Crawford*

Fulton County

County Elections

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Income Tax
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Archbold Library)
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Metamora

  • Village Council
    • Justin Kreischer*
    • John M. Pupos*
    • Richard O. Sauerlender*
    • Brooke Smith*

Amboy Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Richard Raab*
    • Jeffrey Simon*
  • Proposed Tax Levy 
    • Yes*
    • No

Chesterfield Township

  • Township Truster
    • Paul D. Holman*
    • Jim Stubbins*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Wausoen

  • Village Council
    • Rick Frey*
    • Steve Schneider*
    • Harold Stickley*

Clinton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Leonard Richer
    • Perry L. Rupp*
    • Greg Stutesman
    • Ivan A. Hite*

Dover Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Kenneth Clark*
    • Stephen M. Gustwiller*
    • Pamela J. Moore

Franklin Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Robert Keiser*
    • Jack Rupp*

Fulton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joe E. Gombash*
    • Bernard Wanner*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Archbold

  • Village Council
    • Vaughn Bentz*
    • Drew Ginn*
    • Stacey J. Heckel
    • A.J. Schroeder
    • Bradley A. Short*

German Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Andrew Brodbeck*
    • Bruce Lauber
    • Randy E. Ruffer
    • Joe Short*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Fayette 

  • Township Trustee
    • Rodney Kessler*
    • Chris Meeker*
    • Linda S. Short*
    • Bryan Stambaugh*

Gorham Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Trevor Hibbard*
    • William G. McKinney*
    • Curtis Fether

Pike Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Theodore Howard*
    • Jack Wagner*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Lyons

  • Village Council
    • Mark Bryson*
    • Arthur J. Call*
    • Julie Fenicle*
  • Proposed Levy (4.1 mil)
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Levy (0.5 mil)
    • Yes*
    • No

Royalton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Andrew R. Harris
    • Ronald J. Lumbrezer*
    • John O'Neil
    • Steve Gillespie*

Village of Swanton

  • Village Council
    • Paul Dzyak*
    • Kathy Kreuz*
    • Michael L. Rochelle*
    • Craig Rose*

Swancreek Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Brian Meyer
    • Bob Stack
    • Travis J. Weigel*
    • Kevin Cordle
    • Rick Kazmierczak*

Village of Delta

  • Village Council
    • Bob Gilbert*
    • Ashley Todd*

York Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeffrey A. Mazurowski*
    • Robert Trowbridge*

Evergreen Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Ken Kormanyos
    • Jason miller*
    • Jeff Pawlaczyk
    • Donald W. Smith*
    • Matt Vaculik*

Archbold Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Carrianne Baden
    • Karen E. Beck
    • Roel Galvan*
    • Phil Nofziger*
    • Jacqueline Wyse

Anthony Wayne Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Vicky L. Ryan*
    • Douglas Zimmerman*

Fayette Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Mathew Johnson*
    • Terry Kovar*

Liberty Center Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Neal Carter*
    • John Weaver*
    • Andrea Zacharias*

Pettisville Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Daniel J. Dymarkowski
    • Rick Graber*
    • Brent Hoylman*
    • John King*

Swanton Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Autumn D. Adams*
    • Steve A. Brehmer*
    • Kristina Oberheim*

Wauseon Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Amy Fisher *
    • Sandrea L. Griggs*
    • Anthony Rick Stidham*

Pike-Delta-York Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Michael P. Ford*
    • Michael Mattin*

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Board

  • Governing Board
    • Michael P. Dansack Jr.*
    • Joan E. Kuchcinski*
    • Joe Rutherford*

Hancock County

County Elections

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Ada 

  • Board of Education
    • Nancy L. Allison
    • Nicholas Daniels
    • Ernest Daugherty
    • Steve Ramey
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Allen Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Kevin P. Flanagan
    • Edward Huffman

Amanda Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jon Hagerty 
    • Daniel Ray Watson

Village of Arcadia 

  • Board of Education
    • Corey Boes
    • Ray A. George
    • Eric E. Metcalfe

Village of Arlington 

  • Mayor
    • Michael J. Palmer
  • Village Council
    • Tom Blunk
    • Thad Dempster
    • Terry Huffman
  • Board of Education
    • Pete Mains
    • Kyle Powell
    • Mark A. Russell
    • Dan Yates

Village of Benton Ridge 

  • Village Council
    • Joe Kennedy
    • Barbara Sharrer
  • Board of Public Affairs
    • Wendy Gonso

Biglick Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bradley E. Breece
    • Edwin D. Cole

Blanchard Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bruce Dale Arnold
    • Robert D. Burner
    • Evan M. Jackson

Bluftton Village

  • Township Trustee
    • Sean M. Burrell
    • Jerry Cupples
    • Mitchell Kingsley
    • Ralph Miller
    • Tony Pinks
    • Benjamin Stahl
    • David R. Steiner
    • Phill Talavinia
    • Roger L. Warren
    • Reborah K. Weihrauch
  • Board of Education
    • Brad Fruchey
    • Deborah A. Herr
    • Wesley L. Klinger
    • Ken Lughibihl

Cass Township

  • Matthew J. Mathias
  • Jason P. Rinker
  • Jerry L. Wolford

Cory-Rawson Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Robert W. Warren
    • Jerry K. Weiman
    • Ben J. Wittenmyer

Delaware Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jason E. Lotz
    • Scott Snoke

Eagle Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David K. Bower
    • Lyle Harvitt

Elmwood Schools

  • Board of Edication
    • Kristen L. Endicott
    • Brian S. King
    • Matthew Reynolds

City of Findlay 

  • Council President
    • R. Ronald Monday
  • Treasurer
    • Susan Jo Hite
  • City Council (At-Large)
    • Mary E. Hershfield
    • Scott Lewis Klingler
    • Barbara Lockard
    • Heidi Mercer
    • Grant C. Russel
    • Tom Shindledecker
    • Jeff Wobser
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Holly Frische
  • City Council (Second Ward)
    • Dennis J. Hellmann
  • City Council (Third Ward)
    • Dina Ostrander
  • City Council (Fourth Ward)
    • James P. Slough
  • City Council (Fifth Ward)
    • John William Harrington
  • City Council (Sixth Ward)
    • James Niemeyer
  • City Council (Seventh Ward)
    • Timothy Watson
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Mark C. Miller
    • Alan D. Hackenberg
  • Board of Education
    • Gary Brondes
    • Matthew R. Cooper
    • Laura Eier
    • Joshua Fulk
    • Susan Russel
    • Kelton Smith
    • Jeff S. Waldron

Fostoria

  • Board of Education
    • Patrick D. Grine
    • Heidi Kauffman
    • Sharon K. Stannard
    • Anthony Thompson

Hardin Northern Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kenneth Hopson
    • Andrea N. Richardson
    • Sara Steward

Jackson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Brian A. Miller
    • Rick Stacy

Village of Janera

  • Mayor
    • Lana M. Boyles-Caudill
  • Village Council
    • Rebecca Jones
    • Donn Rieder
    • Barbara A. Roidt

Liberty Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Shawn Beucler
    • Donn Rieder
    • Barbara A. Roidt

Liberty-Benton Schools

  • School Board of Education
    • Brian Christiansen
    • A.J. Granger
    • Jim Mace

Madison Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Mark Hartman
    • Ed Rettig
    • James A. Gosche
    • John E. Wolfe

Village of McComb

  • Village Council
    • Julie Barrett
    • Carol A. Cary
    • Morey Fenstermaker
    • Eric Levin
    • Gordon L. Myers
    • Robin Rader
    • Cathy Schroll
  • Board of Education
    • Steven T. Harden
    • Robbie Quiroga

Village of Mt. Blanchard

  • Village Council
    • Cindy Amburgy
    • Donald A. Bowman
    • Aletha R. Grubb
    • Brittany Miller
    • Brian Van Heck

North Baltimore Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Timothy J. Archer Jr.
    • Marcy R. Byrd
    • James T. Ishmael
    • Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse

Orange Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas D. Wagner
    • David A. Warren

Pleasant Township

  • Gregg A. Like
  • Mark L. Newcomer

Portage Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Rodney Barnhisel
    • Dennis L. Jones

Rawson Village

  • Village Council
    • David B. Ferris
    • Heather Powell
    • Timothy Snoke
    • Bradley A. Woodruff

Riverdale Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Tony Butler
    • Derek R. Dailey
    • Jacob L. Fletcher
    • Laura A. Leopold
    • John R. Livingston

Union Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeffrey D. Augustine
    • Jason W. Hoffman

Van Buren Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David Weihrauch
    • John W. Wilson

Village of Van Buren

  • Village Council
    • Keith Brenneman
    • Natalie Walters

Van Buren Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Dolores M. Cramer
    • James R. Griffith 
    • Michael Leifheit

Village of Vanlue 

  • Village Council
    • Melissa A. Caudill
    • Dan Fellrath
    • Melissa Sunderhaus
    • Dylan Ray Watson
  • Board of Public Affairs
    • Robert Wells

Vanlue Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Dawn M. Caudill
    • Tiffany J. Saltzman

Washington Township

  • Township Trustee
    • John E. Grossman
    • Richard D. Noel

Henry County

County Elections

  • Proposed Tax Levy - Board of Developmental Disabilities
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy - Senior Center
    • Yes
    • No

City of Napoleon

  • City Council (At-Large)
    • Joseph David Bialorucki
    • Kenneth Hasse
    • Travis B. Sheaffer
    • Lori L. Sinclair
    • Jerry L. Tonjes
    • Amy C. Rosebrook

Village of Deshler

  • Village Council
    • Pam Abrams
    • Richard McCance
    • Damian Myers
    • Mark W. Schwiebert
    • James R. Suber
    • Michael W. Wood
  • Board of Trustee Public Affairs
    • Mark A. Feehan

Village of Hamler

  • Village Council
    • Arnold O. Gerken
    • Candace E. Starkey

Village of Holgate

  • Village Council
    • Tim Herndon
    • Brenda Kimmich
    • Ronald Blake Tijerina Jr.

Village of Liberty Center

  • Village Council
    • Landis Utopia Burmeister
    • Michael E. Good
    • Christina A. Schultz
  • Board of Trustee Public Affairs
    • Clark C. Myles

Village of Malinta

  • Mayor
    • Jody Bowman
    • Terry L. Wulff
  • Village Council
    • Deena Arreguin
    • Curtis Badgley
    • Lisa M. Bowman
    • Tracy McDaniels
    • Vicki McKeever
    • Janet Lou Packard
    • Anthony Stackhouse

Village of McClure

  • Village Council
    • Craig Anderson
    • Larry Lee Bahler
    • Jeromy Burt
    • George Miller

Bartlow Township

  • Township Trustee
    • William Jackson
    • Dennis A. Panning

Damascus Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Victor Johnson
    • Greg Smith

Flatrock Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas J. Bortz
    • Nicholas P. Franz

Freedom Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeff Buchhop
    • Alan L. Damman

Harrison Township

  • Township Trustee
    • John A. Babcock
    • Vernon Oberhause
    • Alan Storch
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes 
    • No

Liberty Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David C. Mohler
    • John Overmier

Marion Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas Mangas
    • Joshua Michaelis
    • Douglas P. Prigge
    • Ronald J. Schwiebert

Monroe Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Karl D. Klein
    • John H. Rettig

Napoleon Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Philip D. Baden
    • Kyle Borstelman
    • Kevin E. Sonnenberg

Pleasant Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Andrew Clady
    • Andrew Hoffman

Richfield Township

  • Township Trustee?
    • Richard Flowers
    • Nicholas K. Rettig
    • David A. Spangler

Ridgeville Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Carlos J. Grieser
    • Charles A. Haines Jr.

Washington Township

  • Township Trustee
    • John R. Patrick
    • Julian T. Westhoven

Archbold Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Carrianne M. Baden
    • Karen E. Beck
    • Roel Gavan
    • Phil Nofziger
    • Jacqueline Wyse

Bowling Green Schools

  • Board of Education
    • ?William G. Clifford
    • Normal J. Geer
  • Proposed Bond Issue
    • Yes
    • No

Holgate Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Darlene C. Hoffman
    • Elizabeth J. Schuller

Liberty Center Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Neal Carter
    • John Weaver

Napoleon Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Marcia Bruns
    • Ty Otto
    • Rob Rettig
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Otsego Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Bradley J. Anderson
    • Judith Ann Snyder
    • Mark David Tolles

Patrick Henry Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Eric Bostelman
    • Michael L. Knueven
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Pettisville Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Daniel J. Dymarkowski
    • Rick Graber
    • Brent Hoylman
    • John King

Northwest Ohio Educational Center

  • Governing Board
    • Brian L. Baker
  • Governing Board
    • Jim George

Huron County

No County Election

City of Bellevue

  • City Council (Third Ward)
    • Steve Hill
  • City Council (Fourth Ward)
    • Beverly J. Ommert

City of Norwalk

  • City Council
    • Steven E. Euton
    • Jordy Horowitz
    • Bryan Lamb
    • Stephen F. Schumm
    • Vince P. Thompson
  • Municipal Court
    • Eric R. Weisenburger

City of Willard

  • City Council (Ward 2)
    • Chuck Danhoff
  • City Council (Ward 3)
    • David Sattig
  • City Council (Ward 4)
    • Michael J. Elmlinger

Village of Greenwich

  • Village Council
    • Mike King
    • Randy Wilson

Monroeville Village

  • Mayor
    • Melissa Fries
  • Village Council
    • Christina A. Raftery
    • Kevin Rasnick
    • Mark A. Rupp
    • Bob Whitacre

New London Village

  • Village Council
    • Stuart K. Cooke
    • Michael Crabbs
    • Janice C. Myers
    • Michael Willis
    • Hugh C. Winslow Jr.

New Fairfield Village

  • Village Council
    • Sharleen Coy
    • Daniel L. Traxler

Wakeman Village

  • Village Council
    • Nancy J. Delong
    • Beverly L. Stober
    • James E. Tansey
    • Roger Wallace

Monroeville Schools

  • Board of Education (Full Term)
    • Melissa L. Allen
    • Dan Bemis
    • Leah Dowell
    • Mike Helmstetter
    • Robb Smithson
  • Board of Education (Part Term)
    • Jane Kramer

New London Schools 

  • Board of Education (Full Term)
    • William A. Given
    • Kenneth long
    • Domenic Maiani

Norwalk Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Julie Castle
    • Eric Gonzales
    • Steven Linder
    • Ralph F. Ritzenthaler
    • Beth Schnellinger

South Central Schools

  • Board of Education (Full Term)
    • Bryan Harmman
    • Nathan T. Knoll
    • Gary W. Sprague
    • Michael West
  • Board of Education (Part Term)
    • John Whitright
    • Travis Wilson

Western Reserve Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Frank C. Edwards
    • Kris Green
    • Peggy Weisenberger

Willard Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Lisa M. Bohach
    • Donna Cok
    • Rod Cok
    • Marsha K. Danhoff
    • Dave D. Lawrence
    • Audrey Ruth Rose
    • Heather Slone
    • Richard Willoughby

Bronson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Dave Berry
    • Peter H. Mainzer
    • Steve Rospert

Clarksfield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • James B. McClaflin
    • John o. McClaflin

Fairfield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Dale Bond
    • Jeff Deeble

Fitchville Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joshue L. Grosswiler
    • Valerie Halstead
    • Jay B. Schwanger
    • Bruce E. Urich
    • Robert W. Wilson

Greenfield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeremiah L. Huffman
    • Chris Morgan
    • Dale I. Smith

Greenwich Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Henry Calame
    • Mark Stevens

Hartland Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Lauren J. Jamm
    • Doyle H. Stevens

Lyme Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Roger Hunker
    • David E. Lepley

New Haven Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas E. Babcock
    • Mike Keefe
    • Frank E. Smith

New London Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Randy Fishbaugh
    • Robert Harris
    • Scott Loescher
    • William M. Schwinn

Norwalk Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jason Gahring
    • Frederick C. Linder
    • Rich Marett
    • Kevin Riley

Norwich Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Gerald Mahl
    • Clifford E. Martin
    • Richard E. Wiles

Peru Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Ricky M. Schaffer
    • Nick Stang

Richmond Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Michael A. Adams
    • Matthew A. Schwab

Ridgefield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Robert H. Schafer
    • Joseph Stang

Ripley Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Mark A. Adams
    • Michael E. Mills
    • Donald G. Sparks

Sherman Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Todd A. Bischoff
    • Ronald A. Myers

Townsend Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joe Barnhouse
    • Michael K. Hahn
    • Tim E. Patrick
    • Bryan Yaussy

Wakeman Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Caroll L. Butler
    • Dale Daniels
    • Kenneth Tkach

Lucas County 

County Elections

  • Issue 12 (Metroparks Levy)
    • Yes*
    • No

City of Maumee

  • City Council
    • Brent Beuhrer*
    • Lou Thompson
    • Scott Noonan
    • Thomas R. Wagener Jr.*
    • Timothy L. Pauken*
    • Tracey Elmore*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Daniel G. Hazard*
    • Gary L. Byers
  • Board of Education
    • David Thomas
    • Janet Wolff*
    • Jennifer W. Campos*
    • Jeremy Demagall
    • Julia Demagall
    • Stephanie Piechowlak*

City of Oregon

  • Mayor
    • Michael J. Seferian*
  • City Council
    • Dennis R. Walendzak*
    • James S. Seaman*
    • Terrance E. Reeves*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Anne M. Brossia
    • Clinton J. Wasserman
    • Louis S. Kovacs*
    • Scott A. Winckowski
  • Board of Education
    • Carol Ann Molnar*
    • Mike Csehi*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

City of Sylvania

  • Mayor
    • Craig A. Stough*
  • City Council
    • Jason P. Mishka
    • Katie Cappellini*
    • Mark Clark
    • Mary J. Westphal*
    • Patrick Richardson*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Anthony P. Spinazze
    • Chris McGowan
    • Daniel T. Ellis
    • John Thebes
    • Michael A. Bonfiglio*
  • Board of Education
    • Greg Feller
    • Gregory LaManna
    • Julie Hoffman*
    • Shannon Szyperski*
    • Stephen Rothschild*

City of Toledo

  • Mayor
    • Paula Hicks-Hudson
    • Wade Kapszukiewicz*
  • City Council
    • Alfonso R. Narvaez
    • Cecelia M. Adams*
    • Clyde F. Phillips Jr.
    • Gary Johnson*
    • Harvey Savage Jr.
    • Kurt Young
    • Larry J. Sykes*
    • Nick Komives*
    • Patricia Robinson
    • Rob Ludeman*
    • Sam Melden
    • Sandy Spang*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Jim Anderson 
    • Joe Howe*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Timothy C. Kuhlman*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Dale Emch
    • Hank John Schaefer III
    • Nicole Khoury*
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Michelle A. Wagner*
  • Board of Education
    • Bob Vasquez*
    • Christine Varwig*
    • Polly Taylor Gerken*
    • Ruth Leonard
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

City of Waterville

  • City Council
    • Anthony Bruno*
    • Charles Larkins
    • John W. Rozic*
    • Mary Duncan*
  • Issue 4
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Issue 5
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Berkey

  • Mayor
    • Jeffery C. Rae*
  • Village Council - No Results Listed
    • Gary T. Keeler
    • Jeffrey A. Noe
    • Richard A. Litten

Village of Harbor View

  • Village Council
    • Jeremy Downing*

Village of Holland

  • Village Council
    • Lee R. Irons*
    • Michael Bettinger*
    • Roger D. Burditt*

Village of Ottawa Hills 

  • Village Council
    • Dana Dunbar*
    • Edward Shimborske III*
    • Jeffrey A. Gibbs*
    • Matthew R. Gargas
    • Rex A. Decker*

Village of Swanton

  • Village Council
    • Craig Rose*
    • Kathy Kreuz*
    • Michael L. Rochelle*
    • Paul Dzyak*

Village of Whitehouse

  • Village Council
    • Bill May*
    • Frank D. Billings
    • Katrina Huebner
    • Louann Artiaga*
    • Madisyn Curry*
    • Richard E. Bingham*

Harding Township

  • Fiscal Officer
    • Rebecca P. Henderly*
  • Township Trustee
    • Michael J. Martinez *
    • Milton R. Keener*

Jerusalem Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Beau Miller*
    • David Bench*
    • Julie A. VanNest
    • Ronald J. Sheahan

Monclova Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Barbara Lang*
    • Brain D. Craig*
    • Donald D. Flenner Jr.
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes*
    • No

Providence Township

  • Fiscal Officer
    • Julie Ludwig*
  • Township Trustee
    • Dave Heitzman
    • Lee Bialecki*
    • Stephen N. Kendall*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes 
    • No*

Richfield Township

  • Andrew J. Bick*
  • Douglas A. Ronau
  • Steve Bettinger*

Spencer Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Adam L. Thomas
    • Dean E. Croskey
    • Jacqueline Dale
    • Shawn P. Valentine*
    • Kris C. Ruhl*
    • Michael B Hood

Springfield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bob Bethel*
    • David L. Carpenter Jr.
    • Tom Anderson Jr.*

Swanton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Cynthia Burkey*
    • Jeff Michael*

Sylvania Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Don Miller
    • James Crosby
    • John H. Crandall*
    • John Jennewine*
    • Kevin Haddad

Washington Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Denise S. Rex
    • Jerry Mayfield*
    • Kenneth Kay*
  • Township Trustee
    • Joanne Vail Nixon

Waterville Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Julie Theroux
    • Karen M. Schneider
    • Kyle James Hertzfeld*
    • Richard Wheeler*
  • Township Trustee
    • Brett Warner*
    • Keith A. Moosman

Anthony Wayne Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Douglas Zimmerman*
    • Vicky L Ryan*

Evergreen Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Donald W. Smith*
    • Jason Miller*
    • Jeff Pawlaczyk
    • Kenneth Kormanyos
    • Matt Vaculik*
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes 
    • No*

Ottawa Hills Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Robert R. Gnepper*
    • Maara Fink*
    • Kate Pixler*

Otsego Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Bradley J. Anderson*
    • Judith Ann Snyder*
    • Mark David Tolles*

Springfield Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Ev Harris*
    • Richard T. Helminski*
    • Sherri Koback*

Swanton Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Autumn D. Adams*
    • Kristina Oberheim*
    • Steve A. Brehmer*

Washington Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Brad C. McDonald
    • Cindy L. Perry
    • Eric Kiser
    • Irshad Bannister
    • Mark R. K. Hughes*
    • Melanie M. Garcia
    • Patricia Pedro Carmean
    • Patrick C. Hickey*
    • Thomas Ilstrup*

Educational Service Center of Northwest Ohio

  • Governing Board
    • Joan E. Kuchcinski*
    • Joe Rutherford*
    • Michael P. Dansack*

Wood County Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Judith A. Hines*
    • Judith Ann Paredes*
    • Timothy Smith*

Ottawa County

City of Port Clinton

  • Treasurer
    • Edna Hansen
  • City Council (Ward 1)
    • Jon Rich
    • Beth Gillman
  • City Council (Ward 2)
    • L. Brian Hild
  • City Council (Ward 3)
    • Margaret Phillips
  • City Council (Ward 4)
    • Gabe Below
  • Board of Education
    • Barbara Drusbacky
    • Michele Mueller
    • Paul Shaw
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Schools)
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Clay Center

  • Village Council
    • Garrett Alexander
    • Steven Hochanadel
    • Michael Pratt
    • Lee Sankiewicz

Village of Elmore

  • Village Council
    • Richard Claar
    • Tom Deitemyer
    • Benjamin Drill
    • Joanne Hefflinger
    • Thomas Jackson
    • James Krumnow
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Genoa

  • Village Council
    • Brent Huston
    • Matthew Koppinger
    • John C. Lewis
    • Issac St. Marie
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Issue 4)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Issue 5)
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Marblehead

  • Village Council
    • E. Lynn App
    • Dean Dorko
    • John Starcher

Village of Oak Harbor

  • Village Council
    • Ted Foust
    • Barry L. Hall
    • Michelle Ish
    • Jacqueline Macko
    • Austin Short
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Put-In-Bay

  • Village Council
    • Phillip Boyles
    • Jessica Dress
    • Jeff Koehler
    • Michael McCann

Village of Rocky Ridge

  • Village Council
    • Donald Buehler
    • Rita Buehler 
    • Brenda Fastinger
    • Yvonne Rutherford

Allen Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Craig Blausey
    • Scott Everhardt

Bay Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Benton Glovinsky
    • Benny Peterson

Benton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jim Buhro
    • Wes Gahler
    • David Millinger
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Issue 7)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Issue 8)
    • Yes
    • No

Carroll Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Richard Keiser
    • Jordan Morore
    • Sandy Shearon
    • Andrew Thompson

Catawba Island Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Diane Belden
    • Matthew Montowski
    • William Rofkar

Clay Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Thomas Bergman
    • Chad Gargas
    • Mitch Hoyles
  • Township Trustee
    • Gaylord Sheldon

Danbury Township

  • Township Trustee
    • John P. Dress
    • Dave Hirt
    • Stephan Pitzer
    • Sherry Roberts
  • Fiscal Officer
    • Carolyn Adams

Erie Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Frederick J. Bice
    • Anthony Wells

Harris Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Barol Baker
    • Beverly Haar
    • Jeff Underwood
  • Fiscal Officer
    • Laura Hazel
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Portage Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Sam Conte
    • Keither Heileman

Put-In-Bay Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Gregory Auger
    • David Bianchi
    • Eric Engel
    • Matthew Miller

Salem Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Ron Buehler
    • Todd Winke
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Benton-Caroll-Salem Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jeff Dornbursch
    • Kim Dusseau
    • Jamie Tooman

Danbury Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Michael Cole
    • Wendy Conrad
    • Paul Dunfee
    • Mary Rinaldo

Genoa Area Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Thomas L. Cashen III
    • Jeffrey Trainer
    • Aaron Wolfe
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Middle Bass Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Roy Abbott
    • John Glauser
    • Robin Glaser

North Bass Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Dale Stonerook
    • Mary Stonerook

Put-In-Bay Schools

  • Michael Byrnes
  • Karen Goaziou

Sandusky County 

County Issue

  • Proposed Tax Levy (Mental Health)
    • Yes
    • No

City of Bellevue

  • Treasurer
    • David W. Freitag
    • John E. Miller
  • Council President
    • Ronald L. Smith
  • City Council
    • Lee Waldrup
    • Dennis Feuerstein
    • Peggy Missler
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Duane Baker
  • City Council (Second Ward)
    • William J. Brugnone
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Thomas L. Aigler
  • Proposed Tax Levy (General Fund)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Parks and Rec)
    • Yes
    • No

City of Fremont

  • Treasurer
    • Holly R. Elder
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Don A. Nalley Jr.
    • Justin C. Smith
  • City Council (Second Ward
    • James S. Sleek
    • Kathy A. Stout
  • City Council (Third Ward)
    • Angie Ruiz
  • City Council (Fourth Ward)
    • Christopher E. Liebold
    • Anthony J, Taylor
  • Municipal Court Judge
    • Daniel L. Bruzinski
    • David A. Dorobek

Village of Burgoon

  • Village Council
    • Daniel Nagy

Village of Halena

  • Village Council
    • Connie S. Carnicorn
    • Paul Damschroder
    • Dean Hetrick
    • Leland Reimer

Village of Green Springs

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Lindsey

  • Village Council
    • Anne Arnold
    • Theodore V. Lewis
    • Barbra J. Opelt
    • Cheryl A. Overmyer
    • Caleb Reineck

Village of Woodville

  • Village Council
    • Kelly A. O'Connor
    • Joseph A. Riffle
    • Jeffery Tate
    • Ty Tracy

Village of Gibsonburg

  • Village Council
    • Ashley Brown
    • Kenneth J. Cantrell
    • Charles Gerwin
    • Donald M. Kirwen
    • Randy A. Maynard

Village of Clyde

  • Village Council
    • G. Scott Black
    • Bobbie J. Boyer
    • Kenneth Dick
    • Bev Henson
    • Steve Keegan
    • Paula Renfro
    • Brent P. Stanley

Ballville Township

  • Township Trustee
    • W. Robert Kusmer
    • David P. Stotz

Green Creek Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Ken Bonningson
    • William J. Ebert
    • Matthew G. Hofelich
    • Elwood Jay Dick

Jackson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Roger A. Eidenour
    • Timothy W. Kreillick
    • Roger Otermat
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Madison Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Kent Kirsch
    • Andrew Gerbich
    • Kevin Shammo

Rice Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Timothy J. King
    • William C. Lamalie
  • Township Trustee
    • F.O. Crystal Souders

Riley Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Brian Gibbs
    • David Sachs

Sandusky Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Paul K. Lotycz
    • Michael P. Willis
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Scott Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Kevin P. Ruth
    • Scott J. Wasserman

Townsend Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jean Leber
    • Joseph W. Parkhurt
    • John W. Steager
    • Paul Martin Warner

Washington Township

  • Robert M. Reed
  • Glenn R. Baker

Woodville Township

  • Kenneth E. Green
  • Nathaniel D. Liskai
  • Paul L. Runion
  • Paul A. Heineman

York Township

  • Township Trusteee
    • Michael R. Dedinger
    • Jon M. Griffin
    • Rufus C. Keith
    • H. Lee Watson
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Bellevue Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Neil Carlson
    • Jennifer A. Manbeck-Rogers
    • Stephen A. Rucker

Clyde-Green Springs Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Michael L. Cleveland
    • Crystal Henson
    • Patricia Prunty
    • Mark Rosche

Fremont Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Alexander Gorobetz
    • Thomas M. Price

Gibsonburg Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jackie L. Kidd Lutzmann
    • Sheryl L. Krotzer
    • Caesar L. Mendoza
    • Scott E. Pertner
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Lakota Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kurt Brewer
    • Fred E. Keith Jr.
    • Timothy Woodruff

Woodmore Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Chadwick Robert Bringman
    • Jan Busdeker
    • Andy Miller

Old Fort Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Larry J. Bowman
    • Jay Pence
    • Valerie Steyer

Margaretta Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kent D. Miller
    • Paul W. Schoenegge
    • Mandi Yetter

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Don Ellis

Seneca County

County Issue

  • Proposed Tax Levy (Mental Health)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Commission on Aging)
    • Yes
    • No

City of Fostoia

  • City Council President
    • Steve Kauffman
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Paula Dillion
    • Jonathon Puffenberger
  • City CounciL (Fourth Ward)
    • Thomas E. Lake
    • Michael Spencer
  • Board of Education
    • Patrick Grine
    • Heidi Kauffman
    • Sharon K. Stannard
    • Anthony Thompson
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

City of Tiffin

  • City Council 
    • Steve Lepard
    • Tyler Shuff
  • City Council (Third Ward)
    • Dawn Iannantuono
  • Board of Education
    • Jeffrey Hoyda
    • Victor H. Prez
    • Randall C. Schwartz
    • Christopher Widman
  • Income Tax
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Green Springs

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes 
    • No

Adams Township

  • Township Trustee
    • ?David Carrothers
    • Bret Cleveland

Village of New Reigel

  • Village Council
    • Dale Nye

Big Spring Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Anthony Faeth
    • Stephen Schalk

Village of Bloomville

  • Village Council
    • David Auble Jr.
    • Raymond Sexton

Bloom Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Ronald E. Fry
    • Troy Kagy
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes 
    • No

Eden Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Christopher Fry
    • Verne Shellhouse
    • Bill Wise
    • David Ziegler
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Hopewell Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Richard J. Gosche
    • Lori Zoeller

Jackson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Dottie Colbert
    • Richard Findley
    • Stephen Naderer

Clinton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jim Distel
    • Dennis Kingseed
    • Dennis E. Moyer

Bettsville Village

  • Village Council
    • Linda Davis
    • Scott Harrison
    • William Klaiss Jr.
    • Daniel Kracher
    • Stan Poe
    • Gilberto Rojas Jr.
    • Robert Toy Jr.
    • Tammy Waugaman
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Fire)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Library)
    • Yes 
    • No

Liberty Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Joseph Kimmet
    • Jeffrey Lynch

Pleasant Township

  • Township Trustee
    • William Biller
    • David Kingsborough
    • Craig Mellott

Reed Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Gerald Miller
    • Korey Newell
    • Raymond Roth
    • David N. Wright

Scipio Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Dale A. Laibe
    • Matthew Potts
    • Bradley Bowerman

Republic Village

  • Village Council
    • Debra Bogart-Durr
    • Renee m. Lacy
    • Jeffrey L. Moyer
    • Michael Oberlander
    • Kevin Thompson

Seneca Township

  • Township Trustee
    • James Faber
    • James L. Kindseed

Thompson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bill Daniel
    • Troy Warner

Attica Village

  • Village Council
    • Louis Sanders
    • Kirk Stanfield
    • Ed Treft
    • George Yakoubian

Venice Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Kenneth Kochel

Lakota Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kurt Brewer
    • Fred E. Keith Jr.
    • Timothy Woodruff

Seneca East Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Gina Ganni
    • Daniel Stacklin
    • Jamie Beamer

Hopewell-Loudon Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Adam Alt
    • Jill Beidelschies
    • Michael Kuyken Jr,
    • Richard Osterwalder
    • Cynthia Suter
    • Justin Wyman

Clyde-Green Springs Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Michael L. Cleveland
    • Crystal Henson
    • Patricia Prunty
    • Mark Rosche

New Reigel Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jeff Hohman
    • Jaclyn Schalk

Carey Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jason M. Arend
    • Matthew Stombaugh
    • Tony J. Wenzinger

Vanlue Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Dawn M. Caudill
    • Tiffany J. Saltzman

Mohawk Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kathy Koehler
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Arcadia Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Corey Boes
    • Ryan A. George
    • Eric E. Metcalfe

Buckeye Central Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Lisa J. Aichoholz
    • Elizabeth Diesch
    • Christopher S. Martin
  • Board of Education
    • Jerome Heydinger

North Central Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Steven Snavely

Williams County

County Elections

  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Senior Citizens)
    • Yes*
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Soil and Water Conservation)
    • Yes*
    • No

Village of Blakeslee

  • Village Council
    • Dorothy Mohre* 
    • Cletus Radabaugh* 
    • Diann Rehmert*
    • Rosemary Alexander*

City of Bryan

  • Mayor/BPA/Council 
    • Carrie Schlade
    • Tom Morr
    • Bonnie Kimpling-Kelly*
    • Karen Ford*
    • Richard Long*
    • Mary Leatherman*
    • Richard Hupe*
    • John Betts*
    • Joel Stevens*

Village of Edgerton

  • City Council 
    • Jackie Perry*
    • Jason Gruver*
    • Michael Dotson
    • Robert Day*
    • Roger Muehlfeld*
    • Scott Hartley
    • Walter Kellogg

Village of Edon

  • Village Council
    • Brook Morris
    • Daniel Wayne Ankney*
    • David Loughborough*
    • Lee Lawrence *
    • Spencer Lee Kaiser*

Village of Holiday City

  • Mayor
    • Mayor Robert Day*
  • Village Council
    • Kerrie Hutchison*
    • Pamela Clark*
    • Shawn Clark*
  • Treasurer
    • Lauri Teneyck-Rupp*

Village of Montpelier 

  • Village Council
    • Daniel Willis*
    • Gerald Bergman
    • Jason Lee Rockey*
    • Kevin Motter*

Village of Pioneer

  • Village Council
    • Albert Kwader*
    • Connie Salisbury*
    • David Thompson*
    • Joel Burt*

Village of Stryker

  • Village Council
    • Rex Blevins*
    • Lee Armstrong*
    • Robert Sperling*

Village of West Unity

  • Village Council
    • David Short*
    • Mark James Null*
    • Steve Marvin*
    • Terri Lebowsky*
  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Village Expenses)
    • Yes*
    • No

Brady Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Chase Stuckey
    • Donavon Leu
    • Thomas Gerig*
    • Tim Nofziger*
  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Cemetery Upkeep)
    • Yes*
    • No

Bridgewater Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Austin Rummel*
    • Mark Robinson*
    • Philip Kurtz
  • Township Trustee
    • James Singer
    • Michael Elser*

Center Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeffrey Burkholder*
    • Ryan Muehlfeld*
    • Tony Hoeffel

Florence Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Donald Imm*
    • Alan Muehlfeld
    • Mark Trausch*

Jefferson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Steve Batterson*
    • Robert Stark*

Madison Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Richard Meyers*
    • Rodeny Baker*

Millcreek Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Del Kuney*
    • Donald Kunkle*

Northwest Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Doug Crawford*
    • Duane Reamer*
    • Robert Kissinger

Pulaski Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Neil Huaghn
    • Terry Witte*
    • Tom Saul*
  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Fire Protection)
    • Yes*
    • No

Springfield Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Eric Creighton
    • Rusty Goebel*
    • Steve Planson*

St. Joseph Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Claron Eugene Krill*
    • Richard Moffett*

Superior Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Dave Apple*
    • Hillis Rockey
    • Tom Worthington*
  • Proposed Tax Levy Renewal (Fire Protection)
    • Yes*
    • No

Bryan Schools

  • Board of Election
    • Debra Opdycke*
    • Emily Ebaugh
    • Michael Stockman*
    • Ryan Miller
    • Scott Benedict*

Central Local Schools

  • Board of Education
    • David Karlstadt*
    • Jeff Timbrook*
    • Roger Zeedyk Jr.*

Edgerton Schools

  • Board of Education - Too close to call
    • Christina Herman*
    • John Granger
    • Nicholas Hug
    • Tom Flegal*

Edon Northwest Local Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Ashley Reed*
    • David Wehrle*
    • Jamie Schaffter* 
    • Jill Jacoby

Millcreek-West Unity Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kellie Gray*
    • Brian Wieland*

Montpelier Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Christopher Wurm
    • Kimberly Friend*
    • Nate Rose*
    • Terry Lynne Buntain*
  • ?Board of Education
    • Jeremy Clinger*

North Central Local Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Ben Fiser
    • Homer Hendricks*
    • Leigh Boothman*
    • Ryan Burt
    • Timothy Livengood*

Stryker Local Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Ben Woolace*
    • Jason Leupp*
    • Sharon Von Seggern*

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Diane Wyse*

Wood County

County Elections

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

City of Bowling Green

  • City Council
    • Holly Cipriani
    • Nathan Eberly
    • Beverly Ann Elwanzani
    • Carolyn S. Kawecka
    • Gregory W. Robinette
    • Sandy Rowland
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Daniel J. Gordon
    • Hunter D. Sluss
  • City Council (Second Ward)
    • Kent Ramsey
    • John Zanfardino
  • City Council (Third Ward)
    • Michael Aspacher
  • City Council (Fourth Ward)
    • William J. Herald
    • Scott W. Seeliger
  • Charter Amendment
    • Yes
    • No

City of Fostoria

  • City Council President
    • Steve Kauffman
  • City Council (First Ward)
    • Paula Dillon
    • Jonathon Puffenberger
  • City Council (Second Ward)
    • Greg Flores
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

City of Northwood

  • City Council
    • Louis Fahrbach
    • Pat Huntermark
    • Randy Kozina
    • Mark A. Stoner
    • Kelley Wills

City of Perrysburg

  • Mayor
    • Thomas Mackin
    •  Michael J. Olmstead
  • City Council
    • Haraz N. Ghanbari
    • Ashley Renee McMahon
  • City Council
    • Deborah L. Born
    • J. Todd Grayson
    • James P. Matuszak
    • Chip Pfleghaar
    • Richard Rettig
    • Barry E. Van Hoozen
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

City of Rossford

  • City Council
    • Robert Densic
    • Christopher Heban
    • Jim Richards
    • Jerry Staczek
    • Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Bairdstown

  • Mayor
    • Michael Weiner

Bloomdale Village

  • Village Council
    • Robert Clark
    • Melinda J. Snider
    • Bethany Vincent

Village of Bradner

  • Village Council
    • Shawn J. Hall
    • Lori Johnston
    • Tammy L. Kreasi
    • Christopher Lahman
    • Joshua S. Leber
    • Ronald B. Roth
  • Board of Trustees Public Affairs
    • Rhonda M. Conley
    • Gregory W. Warden
  • Proposed Tax Levy (3 mil Fire)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Parks and Rec)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (1 mil Fire)
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Custar

  • Village Council
    • Paul Thompson
    • Nancy L. Wensink
  • Board of Trustees of Public Affairs
    • Jerald K. Clink

Village of Cygnet

  • Village Council
    • Linda Hamman
    • Patty Strickland
    • Becky Wenner

Village of Grand Rapids

  • Village Council
    • Jody K. Donsbach
    • Bob Krabill
    • Mark J. Sarkan

Village of Haskins

  • Village Council
    • Helen K. Bonnough
    • Susan M. Cano
    • Eric Prehn
    • Julienne C. Snyder
    • Phillip L. Tipton
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Hoytville

  • Mayor
    • Justin Gallagher

Village of Jerry City

  • Village Council
    • John Brown
    • Larry Crawford
    • David L. Smith

Village of Luckey

  • Village Council
    • Donald E. Brickner
    • Charles Franklin
    • S. Mike McNulty

Village of Millbury

  • Village Council
    • Roger Christoff
    • Timothy A. Clapsaddle
    • Marcin Cowell
    • Fred Densic

Village of North Baltimore

  • Village Council
    • Matt Beegle
    • Tim Engard
    • Aaron Patterson
    • Arthur Patterson
    • Richard Rose

Village of Pemberville

  • Village Council
    • Daniel J. Angel
    • Carol A. Bailey
    • Eric N. Campbell
    • Jordan Haynes
    • William T. Long
    • James R. Opelt
    • David St. Louis
  • Board of Trustees of Public Affairs
    • Thomas A. Mauk
    • Thomas J. Oberhouse
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Portage

  • Village Council
    • Michael Brinkman
    • Carl C. Crawford
    • Michelle Harris
    • John Jividen
    • Rose E. Yoder

Village of Risingsun

  • Village Council
    • Larry D. Below
    • Daniel Connor
    • Rachel M. Dissauer
    • Linda Krotzer
    • Earl W. Morse
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Tontogany

  • Village Council
    • Jason Benedict
    • Connie L. Mehring
    • Matthew J. Stranahan

Village of Walbridge

  • Village Council
    • Larry Boday
    • Susan A. Hart-Douglas
    • Ronald J. Liwo
    • Sarah Valasek
    • John J. Weissenberger

Village of Wayne

  • Mayor
    • Craig Everett  
  • Village Council
    • Terry L. Stearns
    • Daniel Zeigler

Village of West Millgrove 

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Weston

  • Village Council
    • William Barnhart
    • Dawn Blandy
    • Diane L. Hillier
    • Shad Kendall
    • Jennifer Russell
    • Penny C. Taylor

Bloom Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Michael Dean Barnhisel
    • Terry Hummel
    • Steven Rose
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Center Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Richard K. Engle
    • Doug Wulff
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Freedom Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David Bruning
    • Rick Rahe
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Grand Rapids Township

  • Township Trustee
    • David L. Chamberlain
    • Eric L. Flora
    • Kenneth E. Knaggs
    • Ike Topp

Henry Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jay A. Baltz
    • Cliff Brumbaugh
    • James L. Wymer Jr.

Jackson Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Gregory A. Panning
    • Matthew S. Sheeks
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Fire)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Roads)
    • Yes
    • No

Lake Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Jeffery Pettit
    • Richard Welling
    • Scott R. Wright
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Liberty Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Mark H. Adler
    • Chris Heinze
    • Gary Herringshaw

Middleton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • James F. Bostdorff
    • Dustin Featzka
    • Penelope S. Getz
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Milton Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Derek J. Bankey
    • Nathan L. Wilhelm 
    • Stanley J. Wilhelm

Montgomery Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Robert D. Gonyer
    • Jerry L. Houtz

Perry Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Eric Burn
    • James B. Hunker
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Perrysburg Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Gary Richard Britten
    • Robert P. Mack

Plain Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Donald L. Bechstein
    • Ron Bechstein
    • James A. Rossow
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Portage Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Shawn W. Davies
    • Brian R. Endicott
    • Rodney Rhoden
    • Mike Rose
    • Donald L. Zeigler
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Troy Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Matthew L. Brinker
    • Kenneth J. Recker
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Washington Township

  • Fiscal Officer
    • Kristel Beyer
  • Township Trustee
    • Abel W. Euler
    • David L. Smith
    • Rick Vollmar

Webster Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Isaac N. Bailey
    • Jim Cajka
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Weston Township

  • Township Trustee
    • Bruce Dewese
    • Randy Tolles
  • Township Trustee
    • Michael Jacob Brown
    • Danelle Langley

Anthony Wayne Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Vicky L. Ryan
    • Douglas Zimmerman

Bowling Green City Schools

  • Board of Education
    • William G. Clifford
    • Norman J. Geer
  • Bond Issue
    • Yes
    • No

Eastwood Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Roger Bostdorff
    • AJ Haas
    • Denis L. Helm
    • Sherri L Sheffler
  • Board of Education
    • Jame L. Rogers

Elmwood Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kristen L. Endicott
    • Brian S. King
    • Matthew Reynolds

Fostoria Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Patrick Grine
    • Heidi Kauffman
    • Sharon K. Stannard
    • Anthony Thompson

Gibsonburg Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jackie L. Kidd-Lutzmann
    • Sheryl L. Krotzer
    • Casear L. Mendoza
    • Scott E. Pertner
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Lake Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Brad R. Delventhal
    • Tim Krugh
    • Monica L. Leppelmeier

Lakota Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Kurt Brewer
    • Fred E. Keith
    • Timothy Woodruff

McComb Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Steven T. Harden
    • Robbie Quiroga

North Baltimore Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Timothy J. Archer Jr.
    • Marcy R. Byrd
    • James T. Ishmael
    • Jeremy Z. Sharinghouse

Northwood Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Jeffrey S. Dunlap
    • Amy M. Romstadt
    • Chuck Turner
  • Board of Education
    • Carolyn Ann Schimmel

Otsego Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Bradley J. Anderson
    • Judith Ann Snyder
    • Mark David Tolles

Patrick Henry Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Eric Bostelman
    • Michael L. Knueven
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Perrysburg Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Eric Benington 
    • Gretchen H. Downs
    • Kelly Ewbank
    • Susan J. Larimer
    • Dora Lopez

Rossford Schools

  • Board of Education
    • Dawn Burks
    • Jackie Huffman
  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Jim George

Wood County Educational Service Center

  • Governing Board
    • Judith A. Hines
    • Judith Ann Paredes
    • Timothy F. Smith

Michigan

Hillsdale County

City of Hillsdale

  • Mayor
    • Scott M. Sessions
    • Adam Stockford
  • City Council (Ward 1)
    • Ted Jensen
    • Dennis L. Wainscott
  • City Council (Ward 4)
    • Ray Briner
    • Penny Swan

Lenawee County?

County Elections

  • Tax Limitation Proposal
    • Yes
    • No

City of Adrian 

  • Mayor
    • Jim Berryman
    • Chuck Jacobson
  • City Commissioner
    • John Dudas
    • Shane Mackey
    • David Munson
    • Scott Jay Smith
    • Devin Stevens
    • Brad Watson
  • City Charter Amendment
    • Yes
    • No

City of Hudson

  • City Council
    • Carmel Lynn Camp
    • Carl Sword
  • City Council
    • Darlene VandeZande

City of Morenci

  • Mayor
    • Jeffrey D. Bell
  • City Council
    • Sandra D. Emmons
    • Sean D. Seger

City of Tecumseh

  • City Council
    • Eric F. Burdick
    • Gayle Keiser
    • Gary Naugle
    • Vicki L. Riddle

Woodstock Township

  • Proposed Tax Levy (Fire)
    • Yes
    • No

Village of Britton

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Blissfield Schools

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Sand Creek Schools

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Monroe County

City of Milan

  • Mayor
    • Owen Diaz
    • Dominic N. Hamden
  • City Council
    • Andrew Douglas
    • Ann L. Gee
    • Douglas A. Gilson
    • Sean M. Jenkins
    • Ed Kolar
  • Library Board
    • Larry Biederman

City of Monroe

  • Mayor
    • Robert E. Clark
  • Clerk/Treasurer
    • Michelle LaVoy
  • City Council (Precinct 1)
    • Jeffrey Hensley
    • Paula Whitman
  • City Council (Precinct 2)
    • John Iacoangeli
  • City Council (Precinct 3)
    • J. Pat McElligott
  • City Council (Precinct 4)
    • Michelle Germani
  • City Council (Precinct 5)
    • Brian Lamour
    • Gloria Rafko
  • City Council (Precinct 6)
    • Andrew B. Felder
    • Jacob McLaughlin
  • Remove Office of Dog Warden
    • Yes
    • No
  • Remove Office of Building Inspectors
    • Yes
    • No
  • Remove Office of Inspector of Weights and Measures
    • Yes
    • No
  • Remove Office of City Physician and Board of Health
    • Yes
    • No

City of Petersburg

  • Mayor
    • James W. Holeman
  • City Council
    • Dawn Cilley
    • Kevin Richards
    • Joanne Tollison
  • Board of Review
    • John H. Straub

Erie Township

  • Clerk
    • Kim Cousino
    • Andrew Frey
    • Denise Lewis Rauch

London Township

  • Proposed Tax Levy (Roads)
    • Yes
    • No
  • Proposed Tax Levy (Fire)
    • Yes
    • No

Bedford Schools

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Dundee Schools

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

Washtenaw County ISD

  • Proposed Tax Levy
    • Yes
    • No

