November Election Results

Election Results - November 7, 2017
*Indicates Winner
Ohio
State Issues
Defiance County
County Elections
City of Defiance
Adams Township
Defiance Township
Delaware Township
Farmer Township
Hicksville Township
Villlage of Hicksville
Highland Township
Mark Township
Milford Township
Village of Ney
Noble Township
Richland Township
Village of Sherwood
Tiffin Township
Washington Township
Defiance City Schools
Northeastern Schools
Central Schools
Hicksville Schools
Edgerton Schools
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Fulton County
County Elections
Village of Metamora
Amboy Township
Chesterfield Township
Village of Wausoen
Clinton Township
Dover Township
Franklin Township
Fulton Township
Village of Archbold
German Township
Village of Fayette
Gorham Township
Pike Township
Village of Lyons
Royalton Township
Village of Swanton
Swancreek Township
Village of Delta
York Township
Evergreen Schools
Archbold Schools
Anthony Wayne Schools
Fayette Schools
Liberty Center Schools
Pettisville Schools
Swanton Schools
Wauseon Schools
Pike-Delta-York Schools
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Board
Hancock County
County Elections
Ada
Allen Township
Amanda Township
Village of Arcadia
Village of Arlington
Village of Benton Ridge
Biglick Township
Blanchard Township
Bluftton Village
Cass Township
Cory-Rawson Schools
Delaware Township
Eagle Township
Elmwood Schools
City of Findlay
Fostoria
Hardin Northern Schools
Jackson Township
Village of Janera
Liberty Township
Liberty-Benton Schools
Madison Township
Village of McComb
Village of Mt. Blanchard
North Baltimore Schools
Orange Township
Pleasant Township
Portage Township
Rawson Village
Riverdale Schools
Union Township
Van Buren Township
Village of Van Buren
Van Buren Schools
Village of Vanlue
Vanlue Schools
Washington Township
Henry County
County Elections
City of Napoleon
Village of Deshler
Village of Hamler
Village of Holgate
Village of Liberty Center
Village of Malinta
Village of McClure
Bartlow Township
Damascus Township
Flatrock Township
Freedom Township
Harrison Township
Liberty Township
Marion Township
Monroe Township
Napoleon Township
Pleasant Township
Richfield Township
Ridgeville Township
Washington Township
Archbold Schools
Bowling Green Schools
Holgate Schools
Liberty Center Schools
Napoleon Schools
Otsego Schools
Patrick Henry Schools
Pettisville Schools
Northwest Ohio Educational Center
Huron County
No County Election
City of Bellevue
City of Norwalk
City of Willard
Village of Greenwich
Monroeville Village
New London Village
New Fairfield Village
Wakeman Village
Monroeville Schools
New London Schools
Norwalk Schools
South Central Schools
Western Reserve Schools
Willard Schools
Bronson Township
Clarksfield Township
Fairfield Township
Fitchville Township
Greenfield Township
Greenwich Township
Hartland Township
Lyme Township
New Haven Township
New London Township
Norwalk Township
Norwich Township
Peru Township
Richmond Township
Ridgefield Township
Ripley Township
Sherman Township
Townsend Township
Wakeman Township
Lucas County
County Elections
City of Maumee
City of Oregon
City of Sylvania
City of Toledo
City of Waterville
Village of Berkey
Village of Harbor View
Village of Holland
Village of Ottawa Hills
Village of Swanton
Village of Whitehouse
Harding Township
Jerusalem Township
Monclova Township
Providence Township
Richfield Township
Spencer Township
Springfield Township
Swanton Township
Sylvania Township
Washington Township
Waterville Township
Anthony Wayne Schools
Evergreen Schools
Ottawa Hills Schools
Otsego Schools
Springfield Schools
Swanton Schools
Washington Schools
Educational Service Center of Northwest Ohio
Wood County Educational Service Center
Ottawa County
City of Port Clinton
Village of Clay Center
Village of Elmore
Village of Genoa
Village of Marblehead
Village of Oak Harbor
Village of Put-In-Bay
Village of Rocky Ridge
Allen Township
Bay Township
Benton Township
Carroll Township
Catawba Island Township
Clay Township
Danbury Township
Erie Township
Harris Township
Portage Township
Put-In-Bay Township
Salem Township
Benton-Caroll-Salem Schools
Danbury Schools
Genoa Area Schools
Middle Bass Schools
North Bass Schools
Put-In-Bay Schools
Sandusky County
County Issue
City of Bellevue
City of Fremont
Village of Burgoon
Village of Halena
Village of Green Springs
Village of Lindsey
Village of Woodville
Village of Gibsonburg
Village of Clyde
Ballville Township
Green Creek Township
Jackson Township
Madison Township
Rice Township
Riley Township
Sandusky Township
Scott Township
Townsend Township
Washington Township
Woodville Township
York Township
Bellevue Schools
Clyde-Green Springs Schools
Fremont Schools
Gibsonburg Schools
Lakota Schools
Woodmore Schools
Old Fort Schools
Margaretta Schools
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Seneca County
County Issue
City of Fostoia
City of Tiffin
Village of Green Springs
Adams Township
Village of New Reigel
Big Spring Township
Village of Bloomville
Bloom Township
Eden Township
Hopewell Township
Jackson Township
Clinton Township
Bettsville Village
Liberty Township
Pleasant Township
Reed Township
Scipio Township
Republic Village
Seneca Township
Thompson Township
Attica Village
Venice Township
Lakota Schools
Seneca East Schools
Hopewell-Loudon Schools
Clyde-Green Springs Schools
New Reigel Schools
Carey Schools
Vanlue Schools
Mohawk Schools
Arcadia Schools
Buckeye Central Schools
North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Williams County
County Elections
Village of Blakeslee
City of Bryan
Village of Edgerton
Village of Edon
Village of Holiday City
Village of Montpelier
Village of Pioneer
Village of Stryker
Village of West Unity
Brady Township
Bridgewater Township
Center Township
Florence Township
Jefferson Township
Madison Township
Millcreek Township
Northwest Township
Pulaski Township
Springfield Township
St. Joseph Township
Superior Township
Bryan Schools
Central Local Schools
Edgerton Schools
Edon Northwest Local Schools
Millcreek-West Unity Schools
Montpelier Schools
North Central Local Schools
Stryker Local Schools
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Wood County
County Elections
City of Bowling Green
City of Fostoria
City of Northwood
City of Perrysburg
City of Rossford
Village of Bairdstown
Bloomdale Village
Village of Bradner
Village of Custar
Village of Cygnet
Village of Grand Rapids
Village of Haskins
Village of Hoytville
Village of Jerry City
Village of Luckey
Village of Millbury
Village of North Baltimore
Village of Pemberville
Village of Portage
Village of Risingsun
Village of Tontogany
Village of Walbridge
Village of Wayne
Village of West Millgrove
Village of Weston
Bloom Township
Center Township
Freedom Township
Grand Rapids Township
Henry Township
Jackson Township
Lake Township
Liberty Township
Middleton Township
Milton Township
Montgomery Township
Perry Township
Perrysburg Township
Plain Township
Portage Township
Troy Township
Washington Township
Webster Township
Weston Township
Anthony Wayne Schools
Bowling Green City Schools
Eastwood Schools
Elmwood Schools
Fostoria Schools
Gibsonburg Schools
Lake Schools
Lakota Schools
McComb Schools
North Baltimore Schools
Northwood Schools
Otsego Schools
Patrick Henry Schools
Perrysburg Schools
Rossford Schools
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Wood County Educational Service Center
Michigan
Hillsdale County
City of Hillsdale
Lenawee County?
County Elections
City of Adrian
City of Hudson
City of Morenci
City of Tecumseh
Woodstock Township
Village of Britton
Blissfield Schools
Sand Creek Schools
Monroe County
City of Milan
City of Monroe
City of Petersburg
Erie Township
London Township
Bedford Schools
Dundee Schools
Washtenaw County ISD
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Though the weather hasn't quite cooperated, Hancock County has taken its first big step in implementing their flood control plan.More >>
Though the weather hasn't quite cooperated, Hancock County has taken its first big step in implementing their flood control plan.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
Rain is back tomorrow. There is a chance of light rain by daybreak, then moderate rainfall through the day. Temperatures will be stuck in the low and middle 40s.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
A group of students at the University of Toledo is making sure families in the area have a hot meal on the table.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>
There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.More >>
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.