6 children find forever homes in Lucas Co.

Six children were welcomed into their forever homes on Monday.

Lucas County Children Services held a special adoption ceremony for the families, as November is National Adoption Month.

The Joyner family is one of these families.

The Joyners made their first step toward adoption when they decided to be the foster family of a three-day-old baby girl.

Monday, the now eight-month-old baby officially became part of the family.

"I get so attached. You do get attached. That's the point because these kids need more people to love them and they need to have more people in their lives to give them that," said Nikki Joyner.

The adoption supervisor with Lucas County Children Services says they have more than 60 children who need to find forever homes. They are also looking for people to foster children.

