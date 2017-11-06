Shots fired into Toledo home with 4 children inside

Toledo police say no one is hurt after a house was shot at on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Eastway Street around 9 p.m.

The residents told police they heard two to three shots after someone opened fire on their home.

Police say the residents also saw a car speeding away from the home after the shooting.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including four children. The youngest child was just one year old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.