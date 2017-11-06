Police find 50 shell casings on scene of person shot

One man is in the hospital after being shot in two places in Toledo on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building on the 3300 block of Arlington Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene to find 32-year-old Norman Allen shot in his lower leg and buttocks.

Allen's friend told police that he found Allen on the ground after hearing gunshots and carried him inside the building.

Allen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they found about 35 7.62 rifle shell casings and 15 .45-caliber shell casings in the parking lot outside of the building.

Police say the building and seven cars were hit by gunfire, but there were no other injuries.

