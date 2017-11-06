City of Findlay extends hours of Green Waste Site for storm debris

The city of Findlay announced the Green Waste Site will extend its hours this week to accommodate storm debris drop-off.

The extended hours are:

November 6 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 7 through November 10 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 11 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The green waste drop-off site is available at no charge for residents for yard waste disposal. Contractors are not permitted to use the site.

The city also wants to remind residents that no trash or debris other than leaves, brush, limbs and grass will be accepted at the site. Residents seen dumping anything else will not be allowed to use the site in the future as their names will be forwarded to the police department.

