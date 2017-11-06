2 dead, 1 critical after Grand Rapids-area crash splits car

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people have died and a third is critically injured after a speeding car struck a fire hydrant and a tree and split in half near Grand Rapids.

Wyoming Police Lt. Mark Easterly says the crash just before 4 a.m. Sunday ejected and killed both rear-seat occupants. He says the driver also was ejected from the vehicle and has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say a front-seat passenger who was the only occupant wearing a seat belt was treated for minor injuries.

Police haven't released the names of the occupants but say they all were Grand Rapids-area residents ages 27 to 30.

