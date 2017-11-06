Boy hit by vehicle along Ohio road dies; 2 other kids hurt

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.

Police haven't released many details about the collision Saturday night on a road near a park in Union Township, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.

WKRC-TV reports that the boy who died was 13.

Union Township police didn't disclose the ages of the other children or the specific circumstances of their injuries. One has since been released from the hospital. Police say the other was transferred to a different hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

WXIX-TV reports that the driver of the vehicle wasn't hurt. The collision remains under investigation.

