Monitor results of 2017 general election in real-time with new technology

The Lucas County Board of Elections is offering residents a new way to monitor election results this year.

The public will have access to new technology called "LiveResults".

LiveResults is a web-based interactive tool that will provide updates every 15 minutes as election results come in from polling locations. The first posting of results will be the absentee ballots cast.

Voters can use LiveResults to:

view results as they are updated in real-time without waiting

stay updated with mobile-friendly results for voters on the go

choose what contests they would like to view

display results in a list or grid view

The Board of Elections says results remain secure and accessible for voters using this new technology. LiveResults is also ADA compatible.

The live results will be available after 7:30 p.m on election night. Visit here to access LiveResults.

