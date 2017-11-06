1 tornado confirmed, more damaged assessed following severe weather on Sunday

(WTOL) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado hit our area, injuring eight people during the severe weather on Sunday.

The east side of Celina was hit with an EF1 tornado in the business district. An EF1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 to 110 miles per hour and causes moderate damage where it hits.

NWS says the tornado was about 200 yards wide and damaged several businesses and more than 100 vehicles.

The Sandusky County Sheriff also reported a tornado in Castalia that destroyed the bedroom of a home on State Route 412 and downed nearby trees.

NWS says it will send a crew to assess the storm damage in Findlay. The crew will then work their way into Seneca and Huron Counties.

A second crew will survey eastern Sandusky and Erie County.

Hancock County suffered wind damage to a business and mobile home, as well as a barn that was destroyed.

"I come outside because it kind of let off and I looked over here...just mass devastation," said Findlay resident Garrett Ward. "I was amazed this happened, you don't see that very often. Luckily, we came out unscathed and everything."

Barns, business and trees were also damaged in Henry,Fulton and Williams Counties, with damage to even the grandstand of the Wauseon High School football field.

A four-year-old girl in Wauseon was also injured after touching a live wire, but is expected to be okay.

This information is subject to change. We will keep you updated with the most accurate information on air and online.

